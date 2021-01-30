PIA issues new travel advisory for Saudi Arabia passengers

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a travel advisory for visitors to Saudi Arabia, directing passengers to fill the new health declaration form.

The Flight Services department of the national flag carrier issued a notification in this regard stating that General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) updated its health disclaimer form for all airlines operating in Saudi Arabia amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The PIA administrations has directed staff to distribute the health declaration form onboard the flight to all passengers arriving at the kingdom with immediate effect.

On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had extended a travel ban on passengers arriving from the United Kingdom (UK) other than Pakistani passport holders.

The authority also included six countries in category C including South Africa, the UK, Portugal, Ireland and Brazil.

The category C international passengers now have to show Covid-19 report upon arrival and they will undergo another Covid test in Pakistan, read the notification.