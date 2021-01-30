ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Atlas Honda Bike Prices Increase Twice in One Month

  • Atlas Honda has announced an increase in its bikes for the second time in the month of January 2021 by up to Rs. 3,400.
BR Web Desk 30 Jan 2021

Atlas Honda has announced an increase in its bikes for the second time in the month of January 2021. The prices have been increased by up to Rs. 3,400, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

The price of CG 125 SE, CB 125 F and CB 150 F have been raised the most by Rs. 3,400 and are now priced at Rs. 1,62,900, Rs. 1,95,900 and Rs. 2,50,900, respectively.

In addition to this, the price of Honda CD 70 rose by Rs. 2,400 to Rs. 81,900, against its old price of Rs. 79, 500. Meanwhile, the price of CD 70 Dream also jumped by Rs. 2,400 to Rs. 87,900.

Similarly, the prices for Honda CG 125 also increased by Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 1,34,900, against its old price of Rs1,31,900. Pridor 100's also witnessed a price hike of Rs. 3000 and its new prices are now set at Rs. 1,13,500.

Atlas Honda had already raised its prices on the 5th of January 2021 by up to Rs. 3,000. The prices of CB 150 F and the CB 125 F SE were also raised to Rs. 2,47,500 and Rs. 1,92,500 respectively, earlier this month.

While Atlas Honda has again offered no reason for this second price hike in one month, the company also did not complement this increase in prices with any new product improvements.

