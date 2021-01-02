Atlas Honda Bike Prices Rise in the New Year

Atlas Honda is planning to increase prices of its motorbikes from the 5th of January in Pakistan.

It is expected that the price of Honda CD70 Dream will increase by Rs.3000 to Rs. 85,500, as reported by Horsepower Pakistan.

Moreover, the price of Honda CG-125 is expected to rise by Rs.1,600 to Rs.131,500.

CB 150 F and the CB 125 F SE will also get the maximum price increase of Rs.3000, raising their prices to 247,500 and 192,500 respectively.

It is reported that Honda Atlas has asked its dealerships to stop taking orders for some time.

While Atlas Honda offered no reason for this price hike, the company also did not complement this increase in prices with any new product improvements.