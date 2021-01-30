After success in International Fair, Dawood calls exporters to aggressively pursue Africa

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has urged exporters to aggressively market exports in Africa amid the success of International Trade Fair at Khartoum.

“I am glad to share that as a part of Ministry of Commerce’s Look Africa Policy initiative launched in 2017, Pakistan has successfully participated Int’l Trade Fair at Khartoum (Sudan) from 21-28 Jan 2021,” said Dawood, in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The advisor informed that orders worth USD 2 million were received and deals worth USD 3 million are under process. “I congratulate Universal Motors which received an order for 280 motorcycles. The agro-machinery, pharmaceutical, glass, and fruit sectors received very good response,” said Dawood.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) participated in the exhibition despite difficulties created by COVID, informed the Advisor. “Although numbers are small, the products and direction are right. I congratulate our exporters and encourage them to aggressively market exports in Africa to get an increased share of the market,” he said.

TDAP and the Embassy of Pakistan arranged extensive B2B (business-to-business) meetings and networking sessions between Pakistani and Sudanese businessmen during the event. In addition, representatives of Pakistani companies visited local markets and superstore for networking and business linkages.

The Sudanese Businessmen’s and Employers’ Federation invited Pakistani companies on 25th January for business forum wherein detailed briefing on export potential of Pakistan was given to the hosts.