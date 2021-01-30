Bangash urges youth to avail opportunities in IT Sector

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash said that government is providing youth best opportunities to develop startups, IT experts, freelancers & IT companies, besides providing internships to youth to boost their skills in IT sector.

Addressing the public at Grand IT Meet Up organized by IT Association Pakhtunkhwa ([email protected]) in Peshawar, Bangash said that on the directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM KP Mahmood Khan, special attention is being paid to the IT sector.

He said that the provincial government has also reduced the tax rate from 15 percent to 2pc so that youth and companies can get better opportunities in the province in IT sector.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board is also providing equal opportunities for boys and girls young startups.

“KPITB through Durshal project is providing equal opportunities for boys and girls young startups. Present your ideas for economic growth and employment opportunities by getting training from Durshal & then think of creating jobs instead of looking for jobs,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Durshal is KPITB’s Project that has been envisaged to anchor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s digital transformation by establishing a network of community spaces across the province.

So far KP IT Board has established Durshals in Mardan, Swabi, Swat and Peshawar while the process has been initiated for remaining 3 locations.