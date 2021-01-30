ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

  • Sindh reported 1,323 new cases, while Punjab confirmed 524 cases.
  • Pakistan also reported 1,407 COVID-19 recoveries.
Aisha Mahmood 30 Jan 2021

Sindh and Punjab collectively reported 1847 new coronavirus cases and 52 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 543,214.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,323 new COVID-19 cases taking the provincial tally to 245,662. The province also reported 17 more deaths, taking the death toll to 3,986. So far, 223,358 people have recovered from the virus in Sindh.

Similarly, Punjab reported 524 cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 156,928 and 4,716 respectively. In Punjab, 141,991 people have recovered. Meanwhile, 41,435 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours across the country.

Out of these 2,183 came out positive, taking the national tally to 543,214. 65 more people died from coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to 11,623. Currently, there are 33,439 active cases in the country.

1,407 recoveries were also reported across the country. So far, 498,152 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a special plane would be flown to China in the next couple of days for transportation of the first tranche of coronavirus vaccine, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan revealed.

He further said that the first consignment will have around 500,000 doses of vaccine and administration of vaccine will be started from next week.

