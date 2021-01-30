ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
Rs82.1bn allocated for 184 projects in PSDP 2020-21

Naveed Butt 30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: An amount of Rs82.1 billion has been allocated for 184 projects including Rs26 billion for 46 new projects in the PSDP 2020-21. Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana said this while briefing the second meeting of Oversight Committee on Federally-Funded PSDP Projects in Balochistan held under the chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi in Islamabad on Friday.

Rana along with senior officials of the Planning Commission reviewed the progress on the Federally-Funded PSDP projects and highlighted the necessary interventions and development of Balochistan through Federal PSDP. The secretary planning shared with the meeting that the Ministry of Planning has made upfront authorisation of 80 percent of rupee allocation of the PSDP 2020-21 in favour of the concerned ministries/divisions/agencies.

He said that the agencies have been empowered to release project-wise funds as per requirement for maximum utilisation of funds.

Furthermore, ways and means clearance and endorsement from the Finance Division has also been waived off during the current Financial Year (CFY).

The meeting reviewed in detail ministry-wise physical and financial progress of projects located in Balochistan.

The agencies were urged to fast track utilisation of the PSDP funds and ensure timely completion of projects in order to achieve envisaged development objectives.

The Ministry of Planning ensured the forum to facilitate the agencies to meet the additional funds by allowing re-appropriation wherever required. The convener of the Committee appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Planning and said this is the first time the representatives from Balochistan have been given the opportunity to review the development portfolio related to the province issues. He also emphasised upon the concerned agencies to expedite utilisation of funds for uplift of the area. The meeting was attended by the members of oversight committee MNAs, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Salahuddin Ayubi, Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, and representatives of federal ministries /divisions/ agencies and ACS (Dev) and Government of Balochistan.

