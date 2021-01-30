ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
Asim Shahryar Husain joins Ignite as CEO

ISLAMABAD: Ignite, National Technology Fund, a company established under Ministry of IT & Telecom for funding...
30 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ignite, National Technology Fund, a company established under Ministry of IT & Telecom for funding tech innovation and tech startup ecosystem of Pakistan announced the joining of Asim Shahryar Husain as its new Chief Executive Officer. Asim has served in both private and public sectors with a unique blend of more than 25 years of experience in corporate strategy, business planning, product management, project management, financial management, marketing planning and sales of technology products/services in USA and Pakistan.

Before joining Ignite, he headed organizations such as Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and COMSATS Internet Services for 7 years, utilizing his expertise in different technology sectors including IT/software, telecom, broadband, and fintech.

During his tenure as MD PSEB, Pakistan’s IT remittances as reported by State Bank grew by 78% in three years.

He also worked as Project Director for World Bank’s Financial Inclusion & Infrastructure Project (FIIP) with Finance Division for more than 2.5 years. Commenting on the occasion, he said: “I am very excited about joining Ignite so that I can make a contribution to Pakistan’s tech startup ecosystem even more than what I had done at PSEB.”—PR

