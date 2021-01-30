ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
US names new Iran envoy, policy hawks cry foul

AFP 30 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The new US government has named Rob Malley, an architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, as its special envoy to Tehran, but policy hawks say he’s too soft on the Islamic republic.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is “building a dedicated team” to address Washington’s relations with Iran, to be led by Malley, a State Department official said Friday.

Malley, a childhood friend of Blinken, has been serving as head of the International Crisis Group, an independent non-governmental organization focused on conflict resolution.

Before that, he was one of the chief negotiators on the 2015 nuclear deal reached by Iran and world powers, under which Tehran was promised economic relief for major curbs in its contested nuclear program.

Malley “brings to the position a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program,” the State Department official said.

“The Secretary is confident he and his team will be able to do that once again.” The deal was reached under Barack Obama, when President Joe Biden was his number two.

