Share vaccine formula

A global effort is in process to rid the world from the scourge of COVID. Over two million people have died while over 725,000 cases are being reported daily. Few pharmaceutical companies have succeeded in developing the vaccine in a relatively short period of time. However, they do not have the capacity to produce and widely distribute the vaccine nor do many countries have resources to procure the vaccine. At this rate, it may take decades to provide the vaccine to all citizens in the world.

This is the time for these pharmaceutical companies to offer the Vaccine’s formula to other pharmaceutical companies in order to speed up the process of production, distribution, and affordable utilization of the vaccine worldwide.

Pharmaceutical companies around the world must support, help and work in unison. Together they can play a pivotal role in defeating COVID-19. This is certainly not the time for few pharmaceutical companies to make windfall profits. It is morally and ethically not desirable. The future of humanity is at stake.

MAJYD AZIZ (KARACHI)

