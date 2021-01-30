KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 147,649 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,640 tonnes of import cargo and 45,009 tonnes of export cargo including 3,987 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 102,640 tonnes comprised of 21,394 tonnes of containerised cargo; 15,071 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,286 tonnes of canola; 8,991 tonnes of wheat; 4,586 tonnes of soyabean; 4,874 tonnes of iron scrape; 10,900 tonnes of rock phosphate; 538 tonnes of cattle and 30,000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 45,009 tonnes comprised of 21,846 tonnes of containerised cargo; 18,323 tonnes of clinkers; 3,840 tonnes of cement and 1,000 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 3,987 containers comprising of 1,456 containers import and 2,531 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 164 of 20’s and 642 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 401 of 20’s and 693 of 40’s loaded containers while 90 of 20’s and 327 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five ships namely Hong Kong Express, Botany Bay, Sea Change, Safesea Anya and Shorthorn Express carrying containers, tanker, clinkers and livestock respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. Theodosia, KSL Deyang and Hai Nam-89 carrying tanker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths. There are two ships namely Agnes and IDC Diamond carrying wheat and clinkers respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are five vessels viz. MOL Grandeur, Polo, Nordspring, KMTC Mumbai and Zhen Hua-7 carrying containers and units respectively due to arrive on Friday while two vessels viz. MP The Belichick and LEO Paramount carrying containers respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 168,026 tonnes comprising 150,267 tonnes of import cargo and 17,759 tonnes of export cargo including 4,075 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 150,267 tonnes includes 31,800 tonnes of coal; 42,210 tonnes of LNG; 5,100 tonnes mogas; 5,900 tonnes of palm oil; 933 tonnes of soyabean; 4,132 tonnes of palm kernel and 60,192 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 17,759 tonnes includes 526 tonnes of steel coil and 17,233 tonnes of containerised cargo. As many as 4,075 containers comprising of 3,168 containers import and 907 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There were two ships namely Cape Male and Flag Gangos carrying containers and steel coil respectively sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while three ships namely Leon Kosan, Piramerd and Prosperity carrying chemical, mogas and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of nine ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, chemical, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. As many as eleven vessels viz. Jeppesen Maersk, Century, Singapore Bulker, Beks Ceyda, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, Dias, Al Marona, Glory Harvest and ICE Condor carrying containers, general cargo, steel coil, coal, wheat, soyabean, LNG, LPG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Jeppesen Maersk, Singapore Bulker, Beks Ceyda, Dias, Al Marona, Glory Harvest and ICE Condor carrying containers, steel coil, coal, LNG, LPG and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Friday.

There were no ships due to arrive on Friday.

