LME official prices
30 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1942.50 1979.00 7778.50 2009.50 17662.00 23245.00 2546.00 2015.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1942.50 1979.00 7778.50 2009.50 17662.00 23245.00 2546.00 2015.00
3-months Buyer 1920.00 1978.50 7783.50 2027.50 17704.00 22785.00 2570.00 2032.00
3-months Seller 1920.00 1978.50 7783.50 2027.50 17704.00 22785.00 2570.00 2032.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22467.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22467.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
