Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
30 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
International Industries Ltd 01.02 2021 10:30 am
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 01.02.2021 11:00 am
The Premier Sugar
Mills & Distillery 01.02.2021 11:30 am
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 01.02.2021 10:30 am
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 02.02.2021 11:30 am
Bank Alfalah Ltd 03.02.2021 11:00 am
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 03.02.2021 05:30 pm
AGP Limited 03.02.2021 03:30 pm
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 01:00 pm
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 04.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Tandlianwala Sugar mills Ltd` 04.02.2021 03:00 pm
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 12:30 pm
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 02:30 pm
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 11:00 am
The Bank of Khyber 08.02.2021 11:30 am
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Inv Ltd (Ope-end) 08.02.2021 03:00 pm
Friesland Campaina
Engro Pakistan Ltd 08.02.2021 03:00 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
Macter International Ltd 30.01.2021 04:00 pm
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.