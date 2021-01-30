KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= International Industries Ltd 01.02 2021 10:30 am Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 01.02.2021 11:00 am The Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery 01.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan Refinery Ltd 01.02.2021 10:30 am Wyeth Pakistan Limited 02.02.2021 11:30 am Bank Alfalah Ltd 03.02.2021 11:00 am Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 03.02.2021 05:30 pm AGP Limited 03.02.2021 03:30 pm Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 01:00 pm Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 04.02.2021 12:00 Noon Tandlianwala Sugar mills Ltd` 04.02.2021 03:00 pm Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 12:30 pm Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 02:30 pm Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 11:00 am The Bank of Khyber 08.02.2021 11:30 am MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Inv Ltd (Ope-end) 08.02.2021 03:00 pm Friesland Campaina Engro Pakistan Ltd 08.02.2021 03:00 pm Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am Fauji Cement Company Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Macter International Ltd 30.01.2021 04:00 pm =========================================================

