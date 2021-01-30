ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 30 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
International Industries Ltd      01.02 2021     10:30 am
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           01.02.2021     11:00 am
The Premier Sugar
Mills & Distillery                01.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             01.02.2021     10:30 am
Wyeth Pakistan Limited            02.02.2021     11:30 am
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  03.02.2021     11:00 am
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited         03.02.2021     05:30 pm
AGP Limited                       03.02.2021     03:30 pm
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd        04.02.2021     01:00 pm
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd    04.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Tandlianwala Sugar mills Ltd`     04.02.2021     03:00 pm
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          04.02.2021     12:30 pm
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd              04.02.2021     02:30 pm
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                   04.02.2021     11:00 am
The Bank of Khyber                08.02.2021     11:30 am
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Inv Ltd (Ope-end)                 08.02.2021     03:00 pm
Friesland Campaina
Engro Pakistan Ltd                08.02.2021     03:00 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd            18.02.2021     10:30 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          17.02.2021     11:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Macter International Ltd          30.01.2021     04:00 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOARD MEETINGS International Industries Chashma Sugar Mills The Premier Sugar Pakistan Refinery Ltd Wyeth Pakistan Limited Bank Alfalah Ltd The Bank of Khyber Friesland Campaina Engro Pakistan Ltd Fauji Cement Company Macter International

BOARD MEETINGS

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Jan provisional tax collection stands at Rs363bn

Senate informed: Rs390bn of ‘looted’ Rs481bn recovered in 2 years

PM directs strict action against land grabbers

Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6

Industrialists meet power sector top brass

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.