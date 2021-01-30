Markets
Board meetings in progress
30 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Imperial Limited 29.01.2021 03.00 P.M. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Friday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
Mehran Sugar Mills 29.01.2021 04.00 P.M. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Limited Friday for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
