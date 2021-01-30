KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Imperial Limited 29.01.2021 03.00 P.M. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting in Friday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 Mehran Sugar Mills 29.01.2021 04.00 P.M. 1st Quarterly Accounts Meeting in Limited Friday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021