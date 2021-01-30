KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (January 29, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 160.25 160.22 160.26 160.10 160.00 159.88 159.68 EUR 193.94 193.97 194.17 194.08 194.10 194.08 193.97 GBP 219.63 219.59 219.70 219.51 219.41 219.28 219.04 ===========================================================================

