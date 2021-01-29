Pakistan
NCOC team visits RDHA to inspect COVID-19 vaccines SOPs
29 Jan 2021
RAWALPINDI: A team of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) comprising Brigadier Jawad Zaka and Major Shoaib Friday visited the office of Rawalpindi District Health Authority (RDHA) located here at the Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.
They inspected the cold storage set up for the COVID-19 vaccines and reviewed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) adopted for the vaccines, a press release said.
Later, they also visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital.
