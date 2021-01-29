ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

After plunge, GameStop and AMC remain Reddit darlings

  • GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings slumped on Thursday after Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in several social-media darling stocks that had soared this week.
  • Wallstreetbets has ballooned in recent days to 4.8 million members. Many of those people have piled into stock heavily bet against by professional short sellers.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings remained overwhelmingly favored stocks on Reddit's top trading forum on Thursday, even as they and other companies at the core of a retail trader frenzy plummeted after online brokerages imposed trading restrictions.

Data about posts and comments on Reddit's Wallstreetbets, aggregated on swaggystocks.com, showed GameStop and AMC were by far the most discussed stocks on the discussion group that has fueled their recent surge, with both continuing to enjoy overwhelming positive sentiment.

Swaggystocks.com was created by Reddit member swaggymedia, whose posts sharing data about Wallstreetbets sentiment have won thousands of "upvotes" from readers. Swaggystocks did not immediately respond to an email asking for his identity but gave permission for his content to be reproduced.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings slumped on Thursday after Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in several social-media darling stocks that had soared this week, with trading platform Robinhood later saying it would remove some restrictions on Friday.

GameStop dropped 44%, but the stock remains up almost 900% since Jan. 12. AMC's 57% drop reduced its gain since Jan. 21 to around 190%. Also falling heavily were Blackberry, Koss and Express, which Robinhood also restricted trading in.

Wallstreetbets has ballooned in recent days to 4.8 million members. Many of those people have piled into stock heavily bet against by professional short sellers, overwhelming the professionals and forcing them over the past week to abandon their positions with heavy losses.

AMC, GameStop, Nokia and Blackberry are currently the most discussed stocks on Wallstreetbets, eclipsing Tesla, which has long dominated chatter amongst its members. AMC and GameStop account for over 25% of recent comments on Wallstreetbets, with Nokia accounting for over 20%.

Discussion of GameStop has receded over the past week as a proportion of overall comments, although the sentiment of comments about the company remains overwhelmingly positive. Swaggystocks calculates sentiment by analyzing individual words used in posts and comments.

Along with its stock price, AMC's prominence on Wallstreetbets has skyrocketed this week to match GameStop's, after accounting for less than 1% of all comments on Monday. Sentiment in AMC is close to entirely positive on Wallstreetbets, according to Swaggystocks.com.

Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies, which in early January accounted for as much as 16% of comments on Wallstreetbets, has seen its prominence in the group fall to under 1%, even as its stock this week hit a record high.

Tesla, which has long been a popular stock on Wallstreetbets and a major target of short sellers, currently accounts for less than 1% of comments in the discussion group, down from over 30% in the first week of January. Tesla's stock is roughly unchanged over that time period after reporting disappointing quarterly results on Wednesday.

GameStop AMC Entertainment Holdings Reddit's Wallstreetbets retail trader

After plunge, GameStop and AMC remain Reddit darlings

SC to hear presidential reference on Senate elections on Feb 2

Alarming increase in COVID-19 positivity rate witnessed in three Karachi districts

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters