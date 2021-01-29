Brazil's soybean crop forecast rises to 133.1mn tonne

SAO PAULO: Brazil's 2020/2021 soybean output forecast was risen to 133.1 million tonnes, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday, as the outlook for the crop improved after a drought disrupted plantings last year.

Previously, Safras & Mercado has forecast Brazil's soybean crop at 132.5 million tonnes. The area grown with soy this season is estimated at 38.6 million hectares (95.38m acres), representing a 3.2% expansion from the previous cycle, the consultancy said.