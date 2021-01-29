World
France's Macron says nuclear talks with Iran will be strict
CAIRO: French President Emmanuel Macron said negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal would be very strict and should include Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya television reported on Friday.
It said Macron told a media briefing that included the Saudi-owned channel that a very short time remained to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. It cited him as stressing the need to avoid the mistake of the 2015 international nuclear pact with Iran that excluded other countries in the region.
