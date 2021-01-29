Alarming increase in COVID-19 positivity rate witnessed in three Karachi districts

Three districts of Karachi witnessed over 100 percent increase in the coronavirus positivity rate in the past week, Sindh Health Department said Friday.

As per the province's health department, the reason behind the alarming increase in the rate is because citizens have not been following the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

The data of the department showed that District Korangi recorded a rate of 2% last week, which rose to 16% on January 28, while District Malir recorded a rate of 2%, which rose to 9%.

District Central recorded a rate of 4%, which has risen to 15%, while the lowest increase has been recorded in District West — which witnessed an increase from 3% to 4%.

The only positive sign in the data was the rate of District East, which came down from 33% to 21, while the positivity rate also went down in District South from 15% to 13%.