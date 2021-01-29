Business & Finance
China central bank says it will accelerate digital financial transformation
- The bank will also strengthen financial technology supervision to fend off risks, it said in a statement.
29 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: China's central bank said on Friday it would accelerate digital financial transformation in order to help build a modern financial system that could adapt to the development of the digital economy.
The bank will also strengthen financial technology supervision to fend off risks, it said in a statement.
