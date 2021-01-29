ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
Pakistan extends travel curbs on passengers from UK

  • The authority also added six more countries to the C category list including South Africa, UK, Portugal, Ireland and Brazil.
  • The category C international passengers now have to show Covid-19 report upon arrival and they will undergo another assessment of the virus in Pakistan, says CAA.
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Jan 2021

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended a travel ban on passengers arriving from United Kingdom (UK) other than national passport holders.

The authority also added six more countries to the C category list including South Africa, UK, Portugal, Ireland and Brazil.

As per the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA, the category C international passengers now have to show Covid-19 report upon arrival and they will undergo another assessment of the virus in Pakistan.

It has notified the new categories, A & B, for international travels wherein 23 countries now qualify in the former category which means people traveling to Pakistan from them will not have to take the mandatory pre-boarding Covid test.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until February 28, 2021.

