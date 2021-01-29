Pakistan extends travel curbs on passengers from UK

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended a travel ban on passengers arriving from United Kingdom (UK) other than national passport holders.

The authority also added six more countries to the C category list including South Africa, UK, Portugal, Ireland and Brazil.

As per the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA, the category C international passengers now have to show Covid-19 report upon arrival and they will undergo another assessment of the virus in Pakistan.

It has notified the new categories, A & B, for international travels wherein 23 countries now qualify in the former category which means people traveling to Pakistan from them will not have to take the mandatory pre-boarding Covid test.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until February 28, 2021.