Business & Finance
Shanghai authorities order inspections on mortgages and other loans
- The financial hub has said it would impose tougher regulations in response to a heating up of its residential property market.
29 Jan 2021
BEIJING: Commercial banks in Shanghai city should inspect and provide reports on their consumer loans, business loans and mortgages issued since June 2020, the Shanghai bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Friday.
