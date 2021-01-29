ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Raw sugar recovers after hitting two-week low

  • March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 15.66 cents per lb.
  • March New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,517 a tonne.
  • March arabica coffee fell 0.9% to $1.2280 per lb.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE edged up on Friday after earlier hitting a two-week low, as funds took a pause on buying amid mixed signals from the wider financial markets.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 15.66 cents per lb at 1331 GMT, having earlier hit a low of 15.55.

Dealers said the market has lost upward momentum after climbing to the highest in more than 3-1/2 years earlier this month, but there remained solid support around 15.50 cents.

"From a fundamental perspective there is probably limited reason for prices to slump, as much as the rally to 16.75 was difficult to justify," said a dealer.

March white sugar rose 1.7% to $448.90 a tonne.

COCOA

March New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,517 a tonne, after hitting a two-week low on Thursday.

European warehouse cocoa stocks fell by 1.5% in the 2019/20 season, according to an International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) survey.

Chocolate maker Mondelez on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, boosted by higher demand for its snacks and Oreos.

March London cocoa edged up 0.1% to 1,722 pounds per tonne, after slipping to a two-week low on Thursday.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee fell 0.9% to $1.2280 per lb.

A forecast for Honduran arabica exports this season has been cut by about 11%, national coffee institute IHCAFE said, citing damage from two recent hurricanes that helped spread a persistent fungus.

"Coffee prices have picked up considerably, not least due to the prospect of the off-year in Brazil. New lockdown fears had pushed the price to a little over 100 cents (in) November, and arabica is currently trading at 126 cents," said Commerzbank in a note.

March robusta coffee fell 0.8% to $1,302 a tonne.

Vietnam's coffee exports in January are estimated to have dropped 17.6% from a year earlier to 120,000 tonnes, data showed.

