ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UNICEF chief sees H1 ‘crush’ in COVID-19 vaccine demand easing in H2

  • Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and ceo of DP World which signed a partnership with UNICEF earlier this week.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

GENEVA: The UN Children's Fund, the largest single buyer of vaccines in the world, expects a "crush" of demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the first year, with supplies only loosening in the second half, UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore said on Friday.

Fore, speaking to an event organised by the World Economic Forum, said: "What has happened in our world is that we now have a crush of demand here in the first half of the year and yet what it looks like from a manufacturing and availability point of view is that it's the second half of the year when we are going to have the supply available. So timing is a big problem and a big issue but it gives us time to plan."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and ceo of DP World which signed a partnership with UNICEF earlier this week, said that demand for shipping goods was creating a shortage of empty containers in the market.

World Economic Forum UNICEF covid vaccine UN Children's Fund,

UNICEF chief sees H1 ‘crush’ in COVID-19 vaccine demand easing in H2

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters