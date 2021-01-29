China executes ex-banker Lai Xiaomin in corruption, bigamy case

China on Friday executed the former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case.

Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People’s Court of Tianjin.

The Court stated, “The amount of bribes received by Lai Xiaomin was extremely large, the crime's circumstances were particularly serious and the social impact was particularly severe."

The report did not specify how Lai was executed, but said he was allowed to meet with close relatives before his death.

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of over 99 percent, and it is extremely rare for a death sentence to be overturned. The number of executions carried out annually is considered a state secret.

Lai was convicted and sentenced earlier this month. The Tianjin court ruled that he had shown "extreme malicious intent" and abused his position to obtain the vast sum.