Business & Finance
Caterpillar reports lower fourth-quarter earnings
- The heavy equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $2.12 per share versus $2.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expected earnings of $1.49 per share.
29 Jan 2021
CHICAGO: Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by weak equipment demand amid lingering economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The heavy equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $2.12 per share versus $2.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expected earnings of $1.49 per share.
Change has been brought in Pakistan as "big thieves" are being held accountable: PM
Caterpillar reports lower fourth-quarter earnings
Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh
Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter
ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds
SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’
Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken
UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Read more stories
Comments