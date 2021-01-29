World
India's Dec infrastructure output down 1.3pc y/y
- Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output.
29 Jan 2021
NEW DELHI: India's infrastructure output fell 1.3% in December from a year earlier, government data on Friday showed.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, fell by 10.1% in the 10 months through December from a year earlier, the data showed.
