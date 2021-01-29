Business & Finance
Alstom completes Bombardier purchase, price at low end of guidance
- Alstom said the price for the deal was established at 5.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion), at the bottom of a range of 5.5-5.9 billion euros indicated previously.
- Alstom secured European Union antitrust approval to acquire Bombardier's rail business.
29 Jan 2021
PARIS: French train maker Alstom said on Friday it had completed its previously announced purchase of Bombardier Inc's rail business, with the reference price of the deal coming at the low end of its guidance.
Alstom said the price for the deal was established at 5.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion), at the bottom of a range of 5.5-5.9 billion euros indicated previously.
Last year, Alstom secured European Union antitrust approval to acquire Bombardier's rail business, in an acquisition aimed at making Alstom the world's second-largest rail maker after China's CRRC Corp.
Change has been brought in Pakistan as "big thieves" are being held accountable: PM
Alstom completes Bombardier purchase, price at low end of guidance
Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh
Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter
ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds
SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’
Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken
UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Read more stories
Comments