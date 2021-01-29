ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

  • "We believe there is real potential," Vandenberghe said in an interview. "That being said, we're not naive. There's 300 vaccines racing towards the door and biology is complex."
  • AAVs are already used in gene therapies sold by Novartis , including its $2.1 million-per-patient Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

ZURICH: Scientists who normally focus on fixing defective genes said on Friday that up to $2.1 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will help them move their COVID-19 vaccine candidate toward 2021 human trials.

Harvard University scientist Luk Vandenberghe and University of Pennsylvania gene therapy head James Wilson said primate safety and efficacy tests have proven promising for their single-dose candidate, targeted for room-temperature storage.

"We believe there is real potential," Vandenberghe said in an interview. "That being said, we're not naive. There's 300 vaccines racing towards the door and biology is complex."

Their candidate relies on an adeno-associated virus (AAV), deemed harmless to humans, to deliver DNA fragments from the new coronavirus, telling human cells to make a protein that provokes an immune response.

AAVs are already used in gene therapies sold by Novartis , including its $2.1 million-per-patient Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy. The Swiss company's gene therapy unit is backing the project with technical assistance and supply.

Other COVID-19 vaccines use viral vectors, too, though AstraZeneca and Oxford University's shot, Russia's Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson's one-dose candidate rely on so-called adenoviruses to transport coronavirus DNA.

Gates Foundation money will support more pre-clinical tests ahead of a overseas safety trial in a still-undisclosed location where vaccines are not broadly available, Vandenberghe, who runs Mass General Brigham hospital's Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center in Boston, said.

Though previously unused in approved vaccines, he is optimistic AAVs will be safe, since only tiny amounts are needed compared to what is required for gene therapies that have been given to many patients.

While he predicts every approved COVID-19 vaccine dose available through 2022 will see use, Vandenberghe acknowledged his group's success also hinges on finding a deep-pocketed partner with vaccine experience to bankroll large-scale production.

"We've already invested more than $10 million," he said. "If indeed we want to meet the time lines we were just talking about, this needs a commercial larger vaccine player to be accelerated, like an AstraZeneca for Oxford's."

Gates Foundation covid vaccine US COVID 19 vaccine program Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Harvard University

US COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters