FIA nabs five CAA officials, pilot over dubious licences

(Karachi) At least five officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and a pilot have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over issuance of dubious licences, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, the FIA's corporate crime circle nabbed six officials who are allegedly involved in the issuance of Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) and Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) by CAA on the basis of fake pilot licence exams.

During investigation, it transpired that the licencing exams were deliberately conducted on public holidays, weekends and post office hours, whereas, some exams of the pilots were held when they were performing domestic and international flights.

The arrested persons have been identified as Khalid Mahmood, Acting Additional Director Licencing CAA, Faisal Manzoor Anwar, Senior Joint Director Licencing Branch CAA, Asiful Haq, Senior Joint Director Licencing Branch CAA, Muhammad Mahmood Hussain, Additional Director Licencing CAA, Abdul Raees, Senior Superintendent Human Resources (HR) Licencing Branch CAA and pilot Muhammad Saqlain.