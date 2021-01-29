ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,371 Increased By ▲ 204.91 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,306 Increased By ▲ 47.24 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIA nabs five CAA officials, pilot over dubious licences

  • Accused are allegedly involved in the issuance of Commercial Pilot Licence and Airline Transport Pilot Licence on the basis of fake pilot licence exams
  • The licencing exams were deliberately conducted on public holidays, weekends and post office hours
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Jan 2021

(Karachi) At least five officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and a pilot have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over issuance of dubious licences, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, the FIA's corporate crime circle nabbed six officials who are allegedly involved in the issuance of Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) and Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) by CAA on the basis of fake pilot licence exams.

During investigation, it transpired that the licencing exams were deliberately conducted on public holidays, weekends and post office hours, whereas, some exams of the pilots were held when they were performing domestic and international flights.

The arrested persons have been identified as Khalid Mahmood, Acting Additional Director Licencing CAA, Faisal Manzoor Anwar, Senior Joint Director Licencing Branch CAA, Asiful Haq, Senior Joint Director Licencing Branch CAA, Muhammad Mahmood Hussain, Additional Director Licencing CAA, Abdul Raees, Senior Superintendent Human Resources (HR) Licencing Branch CAA and pilot Muhammad Saqlain.

civil aviation authority Investigation issuance of dubious licences FIA's corporate crime circle Commercial Pilot Licence Airline Transport Pilot Licence

FIA nabs five CAA officials, pilot over dubious licences

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters