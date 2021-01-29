Markets
Commerzbank board member says 10,000 job cuts are ‘simply crazy’
29 Jan 2021
FRANKFURT: Stefan Wittmann, who sits on Commerzbank's supervisory board as a labour representative, said on Friday that plans to cut 10,000 jobs were "simply crazy".
Wittmann's comment to Reuters came as the board embarks on discussions about a radical overhaul proposed by management.
Wittmann, an official with the Verdi labour union, said doing more with fewer people is not a recipe for success in the long term.
A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.
