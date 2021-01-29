Business & Finance
Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter
- Musk wrote simply "#bitcoin" in his biography on the social media site.
29 Jan 2021
LONDON: Bitcoin jumped as much as 11% on Friday, touching its highest for 10 days, with traders citing a move by Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagging the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.
Musk wrote simply "#bitcoin" in his biography on the social media site. Bitcoin hit as high as $37,060, and was last up 10% at $36,711.
