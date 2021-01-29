Markets
Hong Kong stocks end in the red again
- The Hang Seng fell 0.94 percent, or 267.06 points, to 28,283.71.
29 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with another loss Friday, capping a painful week for world markets as investors fret over surging infections, stuttering vaccine rollouts and high valuations.
The Hang Seng fell 0.94 percent, or 267.06 points, to 28,283.71.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.63 percent, or 22.11 points, to 3,483.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.75 percent, or 17.71 points, to 2,335.05.
Change has been brought in Pakistan as "big thieves" are being held accountable: PM
Hong Kong stocks end in the red again
Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh
Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter
ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds
SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’
Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken
UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Read more stories
Comments