Japan's jobless rate steady at 2.9% in December
29 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan's jobless rate held steady at 2.9% in December and the availability of jobs was unchanged from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with the median forecast of 3.0%. In November, the jobless rate stood at 2.9%.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.06, matching a Reuters poll forecast and unchanged from the previous month, labour ministry data showed.
