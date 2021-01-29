ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (1.34%)
BR30 26,048 Increased By ▲ 607.27 (2.39%)
KSE100 46,603 Increased By ▲ 437.08 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,435 Increased By ▲ 175.55 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Huawei smartphone shipments plummet amid US sanctions

  • Still, China's overall smartphone market shrank 11% in 2020.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

China smartphone shipments slipped 4% in the December quarter, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plunged due to US sanctions on the Chinese firm's chip and component suppliers.

China market share for the company slumped to 22% from 38% in the year-ago quarter, data from research firm Canalys showed. The company remained the market leader, however, with a slim lead over closest rival Oppo.

Its domestic shipments fell 44% to 18.8 million smartphones, and global shipments fell 43% to 32 million smartphones.

In May, Washington imposed a new round of measures that effectively prevented companies with US-origin technology from selling to Huawei.

In the fourth quarter, shipments from Apple Inc and Huawei's domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo grew at a rapid clip, both by roughly a fifth, and Xiaomi Corp's shipments grew 52%.

Still, China's overall smartphone market shrank 11% in 2020.

"Huawei could have done another 30 or 40 million units this year were it not for the supply issue," said Nicole Peng, who tracks China's smartphone sector at Canalys.

"Meanwhile other brands cannot fill the gap because component supplies are not ramping up quickly enough."

Xiaomi China smartphone shipments Canalys Huawei's domestic rivals Oppo Huawei Technologies Co

Huawei smartphone shipments plummet amid US sanctions

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters