ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (1.34%)
BR30 26,048 Increased By ▲ 607.27 (2.39%)
KSE100 46,603 Increased By ▲ 437.08 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,435 Increased By ▲ 175.55 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

  • “It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world,” Guterres said.
  • It is absolutely essential for the two neighbors to be able to 'come together and seriously discuss their problems', the UN Secretary-General said.
Aisha Mahmood 29 Jan 2021

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that any military confrontation between Pakistan and India over Kashmir would be a disaster of 'unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world'.

Responding to a question on tensions between India and Pakistan over the situation in Kashmir in a presser, Guterres said that he believes that it is absolutely essential to have a de-escalation of the situation, namely in the Line of Control, adding that it is absolutely essential for the two neighbors to be able to 'come together and seriously discuss their problems'.

He reiterated his call for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions and the UN Charter. “It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world,” Guterres said. He continued that it is important that human rights are fully respected in all territories.

“Now, things have not moved in the right direction, our good offices are always available, and we will insist within it on finding peaceful solutions for problems that have no military solution,” he said.

India Pakistan Antonio Guterres Kashmir UN PakIndia ties military solution

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

SBP Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters