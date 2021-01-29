UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that any military confrontation between Pakistan and India over Kashmir would be a disaster of 'unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world'.

Responding to a question on tensions between India and Pakistan over the situation in Kashmir in a presser, Guterres said that he believes that it is absolutely essential to have a de-escalation of the situation, namely in the Line of Control, adding that it is absolutely essential for the two neighbors to be able to 'come together and seriously discuss their problems'.

He reiterated his call for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions and the UN Charter. “It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world,” Guterres said. He continued that it is important that human rights are fully respected in all territories.

“Now, things have not moved in the right direction, our good offices are always available, and we will insist within it on finding peaceful solutions for problems that have no military solution,” he said.