Business & Finance
Vietnam Jan trade surplus seen at $1.3bn; industrial output up 22.2% y/y
- According to the GSO, Vietnam's industrial output in January rose 22.2% from a year earlier.
29 Jan 2021
HANOI: Vietnam likely recorded a trade surplus of $1.3 billion in January, swinging from a deficit of $250 million in December, government data released on Friday showed.
Exports in January were estimated to have risen 50.5% from a year earlier to $27.7 billion, while imports were seen up 41.0% to $26.4 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.
The GSO traditionally releases data before the end of the reporting period and its trade data is often subject to significant revision.
Vietnam's consumer prices in January fell 0.97% from a year earlier and were up 0.06% from December, it added.
