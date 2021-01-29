Vietnam Jan trade surplus seen at $1.3bn; industrial output up 22.2% y/y

HANOI: Vietnam likely recorded a trade surplus of $1.3 billion in January, swinging from a deficit of $250 million in December, government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in January were estimated to have risen 50.5% from a year earlier to $27.7 billion, while imports were seen up 41.0% to $26.4 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The GSO traditionally releases data before the end of the reporting period and its trade data is often subject to significant revision.

According to the GSO, Vietnam's industrial output in January rose 22.2% from a year earlier.

Vietnam's consumer prices in January fell 0.97% from a year earlier and were up 0.06% from December, it added.