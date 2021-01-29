ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (1.34%)
BR30 26,048 Increased By ▲ 607.27 (2.39%)
KSE100 46,603 Increased By ▲ 437.08 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,435 Increased By ▲ 175.55 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn set for best week in nearly 7 months on China demand

  • Hot weather has prompted Argentina, the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, to shave its estimate for its upcoming soy crop to 46 million tonnes, from 46.5 million tonnes earlier.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

Corn prices advanced on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in nearly seven months, buoyed by expectations of rising demand in China and tight supplies, while a soft US dollar also lent support.

Soybean and wheat prices were also set for weekly gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract climbed 0.8% to $5.39 a bushel by 0133 GMT.

  • The benchmark contract, which rose to $5.50-1/2 in the previous session - the highest price since June 2013 - was so far up nearly 8% this week, its biggest weekly gain since early July.

  • Soybean prices rose 0.5% to $13.60 a bushel, while wheat gained 0.4% to $6.49-1/2 a bushel.

  • Hot weather has prompted Argentina, the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, to shave its estimate for its upcoming soy crop to 46 million tonnes, from 46.5 million tonnes earlier.

  • Euronext is developing cash-settled futures for Ukrainian wheat to cater for the growing Black Sea grain export market.

  • US soybean crushings likely rose to 5.817 million short tons in December, or 193.9 million bushels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts ahead of a monthly US Department of Agriculture report.

  • Harvesting delays in Brazilian soybean fields should continue throughout February after a drought pushed back plantings of the oilseeds, according to Thaís Italiani, market intelligence coordinator at Hedgepoint Global Markets.

  • In an unusual move, the US oil industry is seeking to forge an alliance with the nation's corn growers and biofuel producers to lobby against the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles.

Wheat Corn Palm Oil Chicago Board of Trade soyabean

Corn set for best week in nearly 7 months on China demand

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters