Business & Finance
Malaysia's December exports rise 10.8% y/y, beat forecast
- The expansion beat the 6.6% rise forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters and was quicker than the 4.3% growth posted in November.
29 Jan 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's exports rose for the fourth straight month in December, expanding 10.8% from a year earlier on higher shipments of manufactured goods and agricultural products, particularly palm oil, government data showed on Friday.
The expansion beat the 6.6% rise forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters and was quicker than the 4.3% growth posted in November.
Imports in December grew 1.6% from a year earlier, rising for the first time after nine straight months of decline, data from the Statistics Department showed. In November, imports had contracted 9%.
Malaysia's trade surplus in December widened to 20.7 billion ringgit ($5.11 billion) from 16.8 billion ringgit in November.
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Malaysia's December exports rise 10.8% y/y, beat forecast
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC
Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted
Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill
Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections
Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation
ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms
5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed
Read more stories
Comments