COAS, Qatari leadership discuss defence, security issues

(Karachi) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Qatar on a two-day visit and discussed bilateral matters with top Qatari leadership, local media reported on Friday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the army chief met Qatar Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and the matters of mutual interest, defence, security, cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations of strategic value.

The COAS expressed his desire for friendship and good relations among Muslim countries and solidarity to confront common challenges.

Conveying his satisfaction over the steady growth of bilateral relations, the COAS underlined the commitment to build mutually beneficial relations with Qatar.

Moreover, the COAS Bajwa also held meeting with Lt. Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces. While expressing their satisfaction over level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.

Later, the General Bajwa witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College. He appreciated high standards of institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield.