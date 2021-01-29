ANL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.73%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HUBC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.29%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.17%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.67 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.08%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 59.83 (1.21%)
BR30 25,956 Increased By ▲ 515.24 (2.03%)
KSE100 46,555 Increased By ▲ 389.38 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,416 Increased By ▲ 156.43 (0.81%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,426 ringgit

  • A retracement analysis on the fall from 3,888 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit reveals a target of 3,438 ringgit, the 38.2% level, which is near 3,426 ringgit.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,426 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,474 ringgit.

The contract has pierced above a resistance at 3,381 ringgit, the 186.4% projection level of an uptrend from 2,746 ringgit. The next resistance will be at 3,426 ringgit.

A retracement analysis on the fall from 3,888 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit reveals a target of 3,438 ringgit, the 38.2% level, which is near 3,426 ringgit.

Support is at 3,348 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,300 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract is poised to test a resistance at 3,431 ringgit, the 38.2% retracement on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit. A break could lead to a gain to 3,606 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat soyabean Malaysian ringgit Oil Palm

