ANL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.73%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HUBC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
JSCL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.36%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.17%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.49 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.93%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 60.31 (1.22%)
BR30 25,964 Increased By ▲ 523.13 (2.06%)
KSE100 46,558 Increased By ▲ 391.86 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,416 Increased By ▲ 157.27 (0.82%)
Brent oil may break support at $55.17

  • The contract is highly likely to retest a support at $54.50, a break below which may cause a fall to $53.13.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $55.17 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $54.48-$54.91 range.

The capricious intraday moves over the past two days ended up with a close below a support at $55.60, the 38.2% retracement of the downtrend from $57.42 to $54.48.

The bounce from $54.48, which was driven by a wave B, may have ended. A downward wave C is unfolding towards $54.48. Oil is expected to break $55.17 and fall to $54.91 first.

A break above $55.60, now a resistance, may lead to a gain into $55.95-$56.30 range. On the daily chart, oil remained below a barrier at $55.92, the 286.4% projection level on the uptrend from $39.34.

The contract is highly likely to retest a support at $54.50, a break below which may cause a fall to $53.13.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

