ANL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.73%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HUBC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.29%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.17%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.67 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.08%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 59.83 (1.21%)
BR30 25,956 Increased By ▲ 515.24 (2.03%)
KSE100 46,555 Increased By ▲ 389.38 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,416 Increased By ▲ 156.43 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold target of $1,818 intact

  • A drop below the Jan. 27 low of $1,830.80 could confirm a break below the support and a target of $1,805.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: A bearish target of $1,818 per ounce remains unchanged for spot gold, despite its bounce on Thursday.

The bounce is regarded as a part of a wave C from $1,874.86, which is expected to travel into a range of $1,783-$1,818, formed by its 61.8% and 38.2% projection levels.

The metal failed a few times to break $1,840. It may succeed this time. Resistance is at $1,853, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,864-$1,875 range.

On the daily chart, the bounce on Thursday could be the last effort of bulls to hang on around the support at $1,841. The long-shadowed spinning top forming on this day indicates a heavy selling pressure.

A drop below the Jan. 27 low of $1,830.80 could confirm a break below the support and a target of $1,805.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Gold Silver Spot gold

Spot gold target of $1,818 intact

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters