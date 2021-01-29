Markets
Overnight offshore yuan HIBOR rises to highest since June 2017
- The overnight rate rose to 7.07983%, the highest since June 2, 2017.
29 Jan 2021
SHANGHAI: Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing costs jumped to a more than 3-1/2-year high on Friday, with the CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) rising across the board.
The overnight rate rose to 7.07983%, the highest since June 2, 2017, and about 331 basis points above the previous fix of 3.76867% a day earlier.
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Overnight offshore yuan HIBOR rises to highest since June 2017
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC
Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted
Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill
Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections
Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation
ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms
5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed
Read more stories
Comments