ANL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.64%)
ASC 16.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 106.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
DGKC 118.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HUBC 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
JSCL 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.29%)
KAPCO 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
PAEL 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.19%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.67 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.08%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 59.83 (1.21%)
BR30 25,956 Increased By ▲ 515.24 (2.03%)
KSE100 46,564 Increased By ▲ 397.91 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,426 Increased By ▲ 166.85 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Reed, Noren share first-round lead at Torrey Pines

  • The leading duo were one stroke in front of reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler, whose seven-under 65 on the North Course included holing out for an eagle two at the par-four 16th.
AFP 29 Jan 2021

LOS ANGELES: Former Masters champion Patrick Reed didn't put a foot wrong on the North Course at Torrey Pines Thursday, firing an eight-under-par 64 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open with Sweden's Alex Noren.

Reed opened with three straight birdies at the 10th, 11th and 12th and added one more at 17 to make the turn at four-under.

His four birdies coming in included another three in a row at the fifth, sixth and seventh.

"It felt easy out there, just kind of with how I was hitting the driver, getting the ball in the fairway," said Reed, the world number 11 who is coming off a missed cut at La Quinta, California, last week.

"I was able to hit the draws, hit the fades. The hardest, longest chance I had was on four today, had a 35-footer for birdie and hit a great first putt, missed it three feet to the right and had a three-footer, but that's about it ... everything else was pretty easy."

Noren, a 10-time winner on the European Tour who is still chasing a first US PGA Tour title, also played the North Course, which played much easier than the South Course that will host the US Open in June.

Noren -- who fell to Jason Day in a six-hole playoff at Torrey Pines in 2018 -- had an eagle and seven birdies with just one bogey in his eight-under effort.

"I hit it very good with my irons and wedges, putted very good," said Noren, who rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt at the 17th.

The leading duo were one stroke in front of reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler, whose seven-under 65 on the North Course included holing out for an eagle two at the par-four 16th.

Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer notched the best score of the day on the South Course, joining a group of 12 players on 66 that also included former US Open champion Gary Woodland, South Korean veteran K.J. Choi, Australians Rhein Gibson and Cameron Smith and Americans Beau Hossler, Talor Gooch, Luke List, Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin and Brandon Hagy.

golf PGA West Stadium Course at La Quinta Former Masters champion Patrick Reed US PGA Tour title Noren

Reed, Noren share first-round lead at Torrey Pines

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters