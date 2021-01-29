Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
29 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session slightly higher on Friday but the gains were limited following a volatile week that saw hefty losses across global markets.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.35 percent, or 101.35 points, to 28,652.12.
