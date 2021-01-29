ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Punjab to construct eight underground rainwater reservoirs in Lahore

Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

LAHORE: To drain water from roads during rainy days, the Punjab government has decided to construct eight underground rainwater reservoirs at eight different places in the provincial capital.

It also approved an Agriculture Marketing Complex at Lakho Dair under the Agricultural Markets Establishment Programme, which will be constructed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank.

Additionally, for the completion of ongoing schemes related sports sector the government committed to provide funds.

These decisions were made in a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development, which chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht here on Thursday.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister instructed the Punjab Sports Department to ensure that common man has access to sports complex and other sports facilities. “The purpose of setting up a sports complex is to produce capable athletes; it should not be a place of entertainment for the elite class.”

He observed that the architecture of educational institutions, especially universities, has an impact on the health of students. “Thus, the Punjab Communication and Work Department should adopt latest designs while constructing government buildings,” he added.

The meeting also approved setting up of a dispensary at Chak 542 GB in tehsil Tandlianwala and expansion of the immunization programme in Punjab.

