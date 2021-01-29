International Fair Khartoum 2021: Pakistan’s participation opens new avenues for trade, economic ties with Sudan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s participation in International Fair Khartoum Sudan from 21-28 January, 2021 through the platform of TDAP, supported by the Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan and Ministry of Commerce, opens new avenues for trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sudan.

The event generated business of around US two million dollars. Agriculture machinery, pharmaceutical, glass industry and fruit industry received big orders. Deals worth $ three million are under consideration and shall very soon be matured between the Pakistani exporters and Sudanese buyers. New exporters from PVC, PPEs and beauty products also received very encouraging response. Half a dozen companies from Pakistan were able to select new distributors and partners for registration of products and their local distribution in the Sudanese market.

TDAP and the Embassy of Pakistan arranged extensive B2B and networking sessions between Pakistani and Sudanese businessmen during the event. In addition, representatives of Pakistani companies visited local markets and superstore for networking and business linkages. TDAP and the Embassy of Pakistan facilitated local visits and meetings for the Pakistani companies.

The Sudanese Businessmen’s and Employers’ Federation invited Pakistani companies on 25th January for business forum wherein detailed briefing on export potential of Pakistan was given to the hosts.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Sudan, Director General of TDAP, Joint Secretary (Africa) Ministry of Commerce and Additional Secretary (Africa) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan apprised the Sudanese side that Pakistan has great potential to cater to import needs of Sudan and undertook Africa policy, Pakistan is looking for economic and trade relations with regions of Africa region including Sudan which shares common bond of faith and friendship with Pakistan. However, despite this, volume of bilateral trade between both countries is far below the actual potential.

Hashim Salah Hassan Mattar , President of the Federation and Dr Abdelhalim Eisa Timan, Secretary General of Foreign Relations of Sudan welcomed Pakistan companies and expressed that Sudan is entering a new age and it would be looking for long term trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

TDAP and the Embassy of Pakistan in Sudan arranged a networking dinner at Al Salam Hotel Khartoum on 26th January 2021 for Pakistani companies and leading Sudanese business houses, Govt officials and members of Pakistani community of Sudan attended the dinner.

The ambassador of Pakistan welcomed the guests and informed them that Pakistan is producing quality goods and services at very competitive price. He further added that 17 leading companies from various export sectors of Pakistan have come to participate in International Fair Khartoum to explore Sudanese market through platform of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce and Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

He apprised the guests that TDAP is also organizing first ever virtual TeXpo from 1-5 February 2021 and Sudanese companies may participate in this 24/7 event to interact with leading textiles companies of Pakistan.

On the last day of event, SEZ Sudan invited Pakistani companies and TDAP representative for business forum wherein Sudases buyers were apprised about the level of participation in the event and role of TDAP in export development of Pakistan. The briefing was followed by B2B session between business communities of both countries. The ambassador of Pakistan also visited the business forum and interacted with the business community.—PR

