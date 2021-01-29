ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Closure of roads: SHC issues notice to chief, home secretaries

Recorder Report 29 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday issued notices to Sindh chief secretary, home secretary and others in a petition pertaining to closure of roads and streets around National Stadium Karachi.

A division bench of SHC sought the replies till Feb 04, after a petition was filed by Pasban Democratic Party (PDP). Province of Sindh through chief secretary, home secretary, DIG Traffic Karachi, and deputy commissioner east Karachi are respondents in the petition.

Petitioner submitted that the respondents are paralyzing whole Karachi by cordoning all the roads covering National Stadium Karachi, for six days from 26th to 31st January 2021, from 08am to 08pm which is affecting routine life of citizens and is thus violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petitioner said the respondents have blocked and completely sealed for 25 days Sir Shah Suleman Road, University Road, Dalmia Road, Aga Khan Road, Karsaz Road illegally and unconstitutionally. They are even not allowing pedestrians to walk here which is against the constitutional provisions, vis-à-vis freedom of movement.

The petitioner submitted that the apex court has delivered the judgment in ‘dharna’ Case that no roads should be blocked in any circumstances, the respondents are; therefore, violating the orders of the apex court.

Petitioner submitted that the National Stadium is covered and cordoned with three boundary walls which are sufficient to cover and secure the players who are participating in the matches.

Petitioner prayed to declare the act of blockage of above roads for 25 days for the purpose of international matches in the National Stadium Karachi, is illegal, unconstitutional, void ab initio and of no legal effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh High Court PDP apex court National Stadium Karachi

Closure of roads: SHC issues notice to chief, home secretaries

